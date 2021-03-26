Bank of Portugal sticks to 3.9% growth forecast despite lockdown

LISBON, March 26 (Reuters) - Portugal's central bank maintained on Friday its 3.9% economic growth forecast for this year despite a strict lockdown in the tourism-dependent country since mid-January that is only now being eased, and expected a sharp increase in exports.

In its quarterly economic bulletin, the Bank of Portugal also said the economy, which last year tanked 7.6% in its worst slump since 1936, should grow 5.2% in 2022 and 2.4% in 2023.

It expects exports to grow 13.7% this year, well above its previous 9.2% forecast released in December, as it predicted "a favourable dynamic of external demand for goods and a gradual recovery of tourism and related services", which should begin to gain momentum only from mid-2021.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; editing by Andrei Khalip)

