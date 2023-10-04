News & Insights

Bank of Portugal cuts 2023 economic growth outlook to 2.1%

Credit: REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

October 04, 2023 — 06:15 am EDT

Written by Sergio Goncalves for Reuters ->

Adds details, private consumption

LISBON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of Portugal on Wednesday lowered its economic growth outlook for this year to 2.1% from 2.7% it predicted in June, citing a slowing export growth, stubbornly high inflation and restrictive monetary policy.

It sees exports growing by only 4.1% this year, much less than the 17.4% growth registered in 2022 and down from its previous forecast of 7.8% given the foreseeable strong slowdown or even recession in some of Portugal's key European trading partners.

It then expects the economy to expand by 1.5% in 2024 and 2.1% in 2025, also below its June estimates.

In its quarterly economic bulletin, the Bank of Portugal said economic activity had stagnated in the second and third quarters and "is expected to maintain low growth until the end of the year".

The economy grew 6.8% in 2022 - its strongest pace in 35 years.

Private consumption, which represents around two-thirds of GDP, is seen growing just 1.0% this year after 5.6% in 2022, as inflation and rising interest rates are hitting families hard.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; editing by Andrei Khalip)

((sergio.goncalves@thomsonreuters.com; +351213509204; Reuters Messaging: sergio.goncalves.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.