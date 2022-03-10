Bank of NY Mellon Corp names vice chair Vince as CEO

US Markets
Bank of New York Mellon Corp said on Thursday vice chair Robin Vince would become the company's chief executive officer, replacing Todd Gibbons who will retire later this year.

March 10 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK.N said on Thursday vice chair Robin Vince would become the company's chief executive officer, replacing Todd Gibbons who will retire later this year.

The former Goldman Sachs Group GS.N veteran, who will take over the top job after Gibbons retires on Aug. 31, was also named as president effective immediately, the bank said.

Gibbons stepped in to lead the bank on an interim basis in Sept. 2019 when Charles Scharf left to run Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N, and was appointed permanent CEO in March 2020.

