Bank of Nova Scotia's second-quarter profit beats estimates

Nichola Saminather Reuters
Niket Nishant Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Bank of Nova Scotia beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by continued declines in loan-loss provisions and higher revenues from its Canadian banking and international business.

TORONTO, May 25 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by continued declines in loan-loss provisions and higher revenues from its Canadian banking and international business.

Net income excluding one-off items was C$2.77 billion ($2.16 billion), or C$2.18, in the three months ended April 30, compared with C$2.48 billion, or C$1.90, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$1.96 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Canada's third-largest lender reported overall net profit of C$2.75 billion, or C$2.16 a share, up from C$2.46 billion or C$1.88, a year ago.

($1 = 1.2841 Canadian dollars)

