BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia's profit drops on higher provisions

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

August 29, 2023 — 06:05 am EDT

Written by Sri Hari N S for Reuters ->

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO posted a drop in third-quarter adjusted profit on Tuesday as the Canadian bank set aside more funds to cover potential losses from loan defaults.

Excluding one-off items, Scotiabank's net income came in at C$2.23 billion ($1.64 billion), or C$1.73 per share for the three months ended July 31, compared with C$2.61 billion, or C$2.10 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

($1 = 1.3602 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Sri Hari N S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal and Pooja Desai)

Reuters
Stocks mentioned

BNS

