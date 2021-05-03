Bank Of Nova Scotia To Increase Stake In Scotiabank Chile

Markets
(RTTNews) - Bank of Nova Scotia said it has agreed to increase ownership in its Chilean operations or "Scotiabank Chile" through acquisition of an additional 7.0% stake from the Said family.

The transaction is valued at approximately C$500 million, and completion of the sale will impact Scotiabank's Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio by approximately eight basis points.

Upon closing, Scotiabank's ownership in Scotiabank Chile will increase to 83%.

