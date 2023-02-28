Markets
Bank Of Nova Scotia Slips After Q1 Profit Declines

February 28, 2023 — 10:11 am EST

(RTTNews) - Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS, BNS.TO) shares are sliding on Tuesday morning trade after the company announced a decline in first-quarter earnings.

The quarterly earnings were C$1.63 billion or C$1.36 per share, down from C$2.61 billion or C$2.14 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were C$2.23 billion or C$1.85 per share.

Revenue for the quarter declined to C$7.98 billion, down 0.9 percent from C$8.05 billion last year.

Currently, shares are at $49.87, down 5.37 percent from the previous close of $52.70 on a volume of 914,165.

