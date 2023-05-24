News & Insights

Bank of Nova Scotia posts second-quarter profit decline on higher provisions

May 24, 2023 — 05:38 am EDT

May 24 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO reported a drop in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, hit by the Canadian lender setting aside higher provisions amid a challenging economic outlook.

Net income, excluding one-off items, came in at C$2.17 billion ($1.62 billion), or C$1.7 a share, in the three months ended April 30, compared with C$2.77 billion, or C$2.18 a share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected C$1.78 a share, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)

