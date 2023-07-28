Bank of Nova Scotia not bidding for Laurentian Bank - The Globe and Mail

July 28 (Reuters) - Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO will not bid for Laurentian Bank of Canada LB.TO, the Globe and Mail reported on Thursday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The reported move comes weeks after Laurentian, the ninth largest bank in the country, said it was reviewing strategic options.

The deadline for first bids was set for the end of the month, the report said.

Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO is also not bidding for Laurentian, the report added. In May, TD had called off its $13.4 billion takeover deal for U.S.-based First Horizon Corp FHN.N.

"This likely lowers the probability of a sale to less than 50%, but if not, at the very least, reduces the chances of a 'bidding war' for Laurentian," analysts at Barclays said.

A spokesperson for Laurentian Bank declined to comment on the report, when contacted by Reuters, saying the bank's "strategic review is still underway" and the "board of directors is actively examining the options available."

Scotiabank said it does not comment on "rumor or speculation." TD Bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru and Nivedita Balu in Toronto; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

