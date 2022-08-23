US Markets
BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia misses quarterly profit estimates

Contributors
Nichola Saminather Reuters
Manya Saini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Bank of Nova Scotia reported third-quarter profit a touch below estimates on Tuesday, but earnings rose from a year earlier lifted by continued strength in lending both at home and in its international business.

TORONTO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO reported third-quarter profit a touch below estimates on Tuesday, but earnings rose from a year earlier lifted by continued strength in lending both at home and in its international business.

Net income, excluding one-off items, was C$2.61 billion ($2.00 billion), or C$2.10, in the three months ended July 31, compared with C$2.56 billion, or C$2.01, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$2.11 a share, according to Refinitiv data.

Canada's third-largest lender reported overall net profit of C$2.59 billion, or C$2.09 a share, from C$2.54 billion or C$1.99, a year ago.

($1 = 1.3021 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather in Toronto and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BNS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular