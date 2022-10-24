Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) closed at $47.13, marking a -0.88% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the bank had lost 6.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.03%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.84%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Bank of Nova Scotia as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.57, down 5.42% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.21 billion, up 1.77% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.51 per share and revenue of $24.53 billion, which would represent changes of +4.16% and -1.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Bank of Nova Scotia is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Bank of Nova Scotia is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.31. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.53.

It is also worth noting that BNS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.39. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BNS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



