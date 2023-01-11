Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) closed at $50.44 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.96%.

Heading into today, shares of the bank had gained 0.84% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.67% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 0.23% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Bank of Nova Scotia as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.52, down 10.59% from the prior-year quarter.

BNS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.11 per share and revenue of $24.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -7.42% and +0.72%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.24. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.84.

Investors should also note that BNS has a PEG ratio of 1.84 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BNS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.02 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bank of Nova Scotia The (BNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.