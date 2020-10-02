Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 05, 2020

Dividends
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.676 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BNS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.65% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $41.73, the dividend yield is 6.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BNS was $41.73, representing a -28.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.22 and a 30.66% increase over the 52 week low of $31.94.

BNS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BNS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.18. Zacks Investment Research reports BNS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -26.82%, compared to an industry average of -29.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BNS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BNS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have BNS as a top-10 holding:

  • Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA)
  • J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (BBCA)
  • Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID)
  • FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Inde (QLVD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLCA with an increase of 12.26% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BNS at 4.01%.

