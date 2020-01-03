Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 06, 2020

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.678 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BNS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -0.29% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BNS was $56.72, representing a -2.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.22 and a 14.87% increase over the 52 week low of $49.38.

BNS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BNS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.02. Zacks Investment Research reports BNS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.66%, compared to an industry average of 3.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BNS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BNS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BNS as a top-10 holding:

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA)

iShares Trust (IPFF)

Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDAW)

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV)

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HDAW with an increase of 11.93% over the last 100 days. FLCA has the highest percent weighting of BNS at 5.2%.

