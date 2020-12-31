Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 04, 2021

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.692 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BNS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.37% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BNS was $53.91, representing a -5.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.78 and a 68.79% increase over the 52 week low of $31.94.

BNS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BNS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.94. Zacks Investment Research reports BNS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.65%, compared to an industry average of -18.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BNS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BNS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BNS as a top-10 holding:

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA)

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (BBCA)

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PID with an increase of 17.7% over the last 100 days. FLCA has the highest percent weighting of BNS at 7050%.

