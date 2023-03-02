Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Declares $1.03 Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia said on February 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.03 per share ($4.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 3, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 4, 2023 will receive the payment on April 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $50.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.19%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.66% Upside

As of March 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bank of Nova Scotia is $59.22. The forecasts range from a low of $52.76 to a high of $69.45. The average price target represents an increase of 17.66% from its latest reported closing price of $50.33.

The projected annual revenue for Bank of Nova Scotia is $34,283MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 660 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of Nova Scotia. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNS is 0.41%, a decrease of 10.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.70% to 566,073K shares. The put/call ratio of BNS is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 104,521K shares representing 8.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112,236K shares, representing a decrease of 7.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNS by 88.64% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 58,589K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,267K shares, representing a decrease of 9.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNS by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 26,507K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,244K shares, representing an increase of 8.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNS by 5.34% over the last quarter.

CIBC World Markets holds 23,821K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,452K shares, representing an increase of 5.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNS by 99.90% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 22,840K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,486K shares, representing an increase of 84.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNS by 14.70% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Bank of Nova Scotia, operating as Scotiabank, is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. One of the Big Five banks in Canada, it is the third largest Canadian bank by deposits and market capitalization.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.