US Markets
BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia beats quarterly profit estimates

Contributors
Nichola Saminather Reuters
Sohini Podder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Bank of Nova Scotia beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday, driven by strength in its Latin America-focused international unit and a sharp drop in provisions to cover loan losses.

TORONTO, June 1 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday, driven by strength in its Latin America-focused international unit and a sharp drop in provisions to cover loan losses.

Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$2.48 billion ($2.06 billion), or C$1.9 a share, in the three months ended April 30, compared with C$1.37 billion, or C$1.04, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$1.76 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Canada's No. 3 lender reported overall net profit of C$2.46 billion, or C$1.88 a share, up from C$1.32 billion, or C$1 a share, a year ago.

($1 = 1.2052 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather and Sohini Podder; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((sohini.podder@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BNS

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular