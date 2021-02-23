US Markets
BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia beats quarterly profit estimates

Contributors
Nichola Saminather Reuters
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Bank of Nova Scotia beat analyst estimates for first-quarter profit on Tuesday, as it set aside lower-than-expected funds for loan loss provisions and its wealth management unit performed well.

TORONTO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO beat analyst estimates for first-quarter profit on Tuesday, as it set aside lower-than-expected funds for loan loss provisions and its wealth management unit performed well.

Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$2.4 billion ($1.90 billion), or C$1.88 a share, in the three months through January, compared with C$2.3 billion, or C$1.83, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$1.57 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reported net income was C$2.4 billion, or C$1.86 a share, up from C$2.3 billion, or C$1.84, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2615 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather and Noor Zainab Hussain; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Nichola.Saminather@thomsonreuters.com; +1-416-687-7604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BNS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More