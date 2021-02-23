Bank of Nova Scotia beats quarterly profit estimates

TORONTO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO beat analyst estimates for first-quarter profit on Tuesday, as it set aside lower-than-expected funds for loan loss provisions and its wealth management unit performed well.

Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$2.4 billion ($1.90 billion), or C$1.88 a share, in the three months through January, compared with C$2.3 billion, or C$1.83, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$1.57 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reported net income was C$2.4 billion, or C$1.86 a share, up from C$2.3 billion, or C$1.84, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2615 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather and Noor Zainab Hussain; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Nichola.Saminather@thomsonreuters.com; +1-416-687-7604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.