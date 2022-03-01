US Markets
Bank of Nova Scotia beats quarterly profit estimates

Bank of Nova Scotia beat market estimates for first-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven by strong mortgages and commercial loan growth that boosted its international banking segment.

Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$2.15 in the three months ended Jan. 31, compared with C$1.88 a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit of C$2.05 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Canada's third-biggest lender reported overall net income of C$2.74 billion ($2.16 billion), or C$2.14 a share, compared with C$2.4 billion, or C$1.86, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2671 Canadian dollars)

