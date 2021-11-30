US Markets
BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia beats quarterly profit estimates

Contributors
Nichola Saminather Reuters
Manya Saini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Bank of Nova Scotia beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven by strength in its international and Canadian banking businesses.

TORONTO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven by strength in its international and Canadian banking businesses.

Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$2.72 billion, or C$2.10, in the three months ended Oct. 31, compared with C$1.9 billion, or C$1.45, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$1.90 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Canada's third-largest lender reported overall net profit of C$1.97 a share, up from C$1.42 a year ago, and announced a dividend of C$1 a share, up from the 90 Canadian cents it has been paying for the last eight quarters.

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather in Toronto and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Nichola.Saminather@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7519;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BNS

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular