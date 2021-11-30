Bank of Nova Scotia beats quarterly profit estimates

TORONTO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven by strength in its international and Canadian banking businesses.

Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$2.72 billion, or C$2.10, in the three months ended Oct. 31, compared with C$1.9 billion, or C$1.45, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$1.90 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Canada's third-largest lender reported overall net profit of C$1.97 a share, up from C$1.42 a year ago, and announced a dividend of C$1 a share, up from the 90 Canadian cents it has been paying for the last eight quarters.

