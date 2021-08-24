US Markets
Bank of Nova Scotia beats profit estimates for third quarter

Bank of Nova Scotia beat analysts' estimates for third-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven by smaller-than-expected provisions and improvement in its Canadian and international banking divisions from last year's sluggish performance.

Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$2.6 billion, or C$2.01 a share, in the three months ended July 31, compared with C$1.3 billion, or C$1.04, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$1.90 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Canada's third-largest lender reported overall net profit of C$2.5 billion, or C$1.99 a share, up from C$1.3 billion or C$1.04, a year earlier.

