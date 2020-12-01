US Markets
Bank of Nova Scotia beats estimates on capital markets, wealth growth

Bank of Nova Scotia beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by earnings growth in its capital markets and wealth management businesses, and international banking recovered from the prior quarter.

Canada's third-biggest bank said adjusted net income fell to C$1.9 billion ($1.46 billion), or C$1.45 a share, in the three months through Oct. 31, from C$2.31 billion, or C$1.82 a share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$1.22 a share.

The bank's provisions for credit losses rose to C$1.13 billion from C$753 million a year ago, although they were down from C$2.18 billion in the previous quarter.

($1 = 1.2974 Canadian dollars)

