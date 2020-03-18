Bank of New York Mellon's Series C Preferred Stock Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp's Series C Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: BK.PRC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.30), with shares changing hands as low as $19.02 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.24% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BK.PRC was trading at a 7.76% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.90% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for BK.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Bank of New York Mellon Corp's Series C Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Bank of New York Mellon Corp's Series C Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: BK.PRC) is currently down about 17.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BK) are down about 7.9%.

