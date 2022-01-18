Markets
Bank Of New York Mellon Expects Double-digit EPS Growth

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) said that it looks to 2022 and beyond, the company expects double-digit earnings per share growth as it is determined to continue delivering consistent organic growth which, together with the current expectation for higher rates, should allow it to generate positive operating leverage, while at the same time continue investing in the growth and efficiency of its businesses.

The company declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.34 per share, payable on February 11, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 31, 2022.

