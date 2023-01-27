Bank of New York Mellon Cuts Stake in Waters (WAT)

Fintel reports that Bank of New York Mellon Corp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.69MM shares of Waters Corporation (WAT). This represents 6.21% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4.24MM shares and 6.95% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.09% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.74% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.36% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Waters is $348.08. The forecasts range from a low of $320.17 to a high of $394.80. The average price target represents an increase of 4.36% from its latest reported closing price of $333.54.

The projected annual revenue for Waters is $3,074MM, an increase of 4.21%. The projected annual EPS is $12.82, an increase of 11.07%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1371 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waters Corporation. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 2.28%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:WAT is 0.2328%, a decrease of 3.5984%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.11% to 57,759K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fundsmith LLP holds 3,693,197 shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,689,225 shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 12.30% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co /ma/ holds 2,623,726 shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,452,185 shares, representing an increase of 6.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 5.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,786,476 shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,774,112 shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 14.52% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,379,639 shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,386,729 shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 15.29% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,357,271 shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,333,070 shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 14.26% over the last quarter.

Waters Corp. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Waters Corporation, the world's leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,000 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 15 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

