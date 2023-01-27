Bank of New York Mellon Cuts Stake in Voya Financial (VOYA)

Fintel reports that Bank of New York Mellon Corp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.87MM shares of Voya Financial Inc (VOYA). This represents 5.01% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 6.27MM shares and 5.65% of the company, a decrease in shares of 22.27% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.64% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.96% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Voya Financial is $82.40. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 16.96% from its latest reported closing price of $70.45.

The projected annual revenue for Voya Financial is $6,704MM, an increase of 16.15%. The projected annual EPS is $7.97, an increase of 20.68%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 913 funds or institutions reporting positions in Voya Financial Inc. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:VOYA is 0.2713%, an increase of 1.2583%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.86% to 139,250K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Franklin Resources Inc holds 8,119,318 shares representing 8.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,514,076 shares, representing a decrease of 4.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOYA by 6.50% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,286,085 shares representing 7.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,469,171 shares, representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOYA by 4.85% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 5,150,031 shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,146,752 shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOYA by 80.23% over the last quarter.

VWNDX - Vanguard Windsor Fund Investor Shares holds 4,921,319 shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,966,762 shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOYA by 16.11% over the last quarter.

Samlyn Capital, Llc holds 4,915,556 shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,628,985 shares, representing an increase of 5.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOYA by 68.63% over the last quarter.

Voya Financial Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Voya Financial, Inc. helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings - to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 14.8 million individual customers, workplace participants and institutions in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.6 billion in revenue in 2020. The company had $700 billion in total assets under management and administration as of Dec. 31, 2020. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible - one person, one family, one institution at a time - Voya's vision is to be America's Retirement Company®. Certified as a 'Great Place to Work' by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; as the No. 1-ranked financial services firm among Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies for three consecutive years; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion' on the Disability Equality Index.

