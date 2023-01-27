Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Cognex Corporation (CGNX)

Fintel reports that Bank of New York Mellon Corp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.48MM shares of Cognex Corporation (CGNX). This represents 6.64% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 11.02MM shares and 6.24% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.12% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests -2.15% Downside

As of January 26, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cognex is $51.96. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents a decrease of -2.15% from its latest reported closing price of $53.10.

The projected annual revenue for Cognex is $1,039MM, an increase of 2.80%. The projected annual EPS is $1.47, an increase of 19.59%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1038 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cognex Corporation. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 2.17%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CGNX is 0.2615%, an increase of 5.2810%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.44% to 190,560K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Brown Capital Management Llc holds 7,335,851 shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,094,951 shares, representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 5.54% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein L.p. holds 5,142,704 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,425,498 shares, representing an increase of 13.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 20.08% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,067,048 shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,995,830 shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 0.63% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds 5,058,743 shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,925,899 shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,856,251 shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 3.07% over the last quarter.

Cognex Declares $0.07 Dividend

Cognex said on November 3, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 17, 2022 received the payment on December 2, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the most recent share price of $53.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 0.53%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it is increasing its dividends over time.

Cognex Corp. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of image-based products, which use artificial intelligence (AI) techniques that give them the human-like ability to make decisions on what they see. Cognex products include machine vision systems, machine vision sensors, and barcode readers that are used in factories and distribution centers around the world where they eliminate production and shipping errors.

