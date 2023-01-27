Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Fluor Corp (FLR)

Fintel reports that Bank of New York Mellon Corp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.79MM shares of Fluor Corp (FLR). This represents 5.48% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 10.14MM shares and 7.17% of the company, a decrease in shares of 23.17% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.69% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests -1.58% Downside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fluor is $36.08. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents a decrease of -1.58% from its latest reported closing price of $36.66.

The projected annual revenue for Fluor is $15,302MM, an increase of 28.21%. The projected annual EPS is $1.67.

Fund Sentiment

There are 715 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fluor Corp. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.38%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FLR is 0.3263%, an increase of 17.7215%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.97% to 153,013K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,675,732 shares representing 9.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,230,340 shares, representing a decrease of 11.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 2.89% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 4,988,228 shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,528,388 shares, representing a decrease of 10.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 0.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,258,620 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,176,258 shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 8.70% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,151,371 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,083,601 shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 4.47% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 3,780,898 shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,246,929 shares, representing a decrease of 12.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 11.55% over the last quarter.

Fluor Declares $0.10 Dividend

Fluor said on February 6, 2020 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2020 received the payment on April 2, 2020. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the most recent share price of $36.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 1.09%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

Fluor Corporation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fluor Corporation is building a better future by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients' greatest challenges. Fluor's 44,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $15.7 billion in 2020 and is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years.

