Bank Of New York Mellon (BER:BN9) Price Target Increased by 5.04% to 52.96

The average one-year price target for Bank Of New York Mellon (BER:BN9) has been revised to 52.96 / share. This is an increase of 5.04% from the prior estimate of 50.42 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 44.17 to a high of 63.27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.08% from the latest reported closing price of 39.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1945 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank Of New York Mellon. This is a decrease of 65 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BN9 is 0.33%, a decrease of 10.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.41% to 768,876K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 59,335K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,834K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BN9 by 4.85% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 37,133K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,000K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BN9 by 5.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,972K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,783K shares, representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BN9 by 12.69% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 20,217K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,429K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BN9 by 5.20% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,699K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,163K shares, representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BN9 by 13.66% over the last quarter.

