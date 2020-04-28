Bank of Namibia expects economy to contract by record 6.9% in 2020

WINDHOEK, April 28 (Reuters) - The Bank of Namibia expects the domestic economy to contract by a record 6.9% this year, owing to coronavirus-induced travel restrictions and a nationwide partial lockdown, against a contraction of 1.1% last year.

In a statement, the bank said the economy was expected to recover moderately in 2021. Last year's contraction was caused by a drought and falling output in sectors such as construction and retail, while this year the economic shutdown to tackle COVID-19 has hit tourism and damaged other sectors.

The virus has so far only infected 16 people and caused no deaths in the country.

(Reporting by Nyasha Nyaungwa Editing by Tim Cocks and Alison Williams)

