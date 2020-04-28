Bank of Namibia expects economy to contract by record 6.9% in 2020

World Markets

The Bank of Namibia expects the domestic economy to contract by a record 6.9% this year, owing to coronavirus-induced travel restrictions and a nationwide partial lockdown, against a contraction of 1.1% last year.

In a statement, the bank said the economy was expected to recover moderately in 2021. Last year's contraction was caused by a drought and falling output in sectors such as construction and retail, while this year the economic shutdown to tackle COVID-19 has hit tourism and damaged other sectors.

The virus has so far only infected 16 people and caused no deaths in the country.

