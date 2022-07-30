Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.44

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.44 per share on the 22nd of August. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 5.2%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained.

Having paid out dividends for 6 years, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a good history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son's payout ratio of 50% is a good sign for current shareholders as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 55.5%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 36% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

NYSE:NTB Historic Dividend July 30th 2022

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.40 in 2016 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.76. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 28% per annum over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 18% per annum. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

We Really Like Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

