Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. You can purchase shares before the 10th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 30th of November.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son's next dividend payment will be US$0.44 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.76 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock has a trailing yield of around 6.6% on the current share price of $26.86. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is paying out an acceptable 61% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son's earnings per share have risen 12% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, four years ago, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has lifted its dividend by approximately 45% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Is Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share are growing nicely, and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is paying out a percentage of its earnings that is around the average for dividend-paying stocks. In summary, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son you should know about.

