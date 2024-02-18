Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) Declares $0.44 Dividend

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son said on February 12, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.76 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of February 23, 2024 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of February 26, 2024 will receive the payment on March 11, 2024.

At the current share price of $30.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.80%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.70%, the lowest has been 4.31%, and the highest has been 11.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.14 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.08 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 279 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son. This is a decrease of 99 owner(s) or 26.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTB is 0.28%, an increase of 7.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.68% to 37,970K shares. The put/call ratio of NTB is 9.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.24% Upside

As of January 19, 2024, the average one-year price target for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is 36.52. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 20.24% from its latest reported closing price of 30.37.

The projected annual revenue for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is 623MM, an increase of 7.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.16.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rovida Advisors holds 1,793K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,769K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,767K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTB by 8.03% over the last quarter.

Davis Selected Advisers holds 1,726K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,205K shares, representing a decrease of 85.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTB by 42.62% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 1,715K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,727K shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTB by 10.13% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 1,714K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,648K shares, representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTB by 33.26% over the last quarter.

Bank of N T Butterfield & Son Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Butterfield is a full-service bank and wealth manager headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, providing services to clients from Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey and Jersey, where its principal banking operations are located, and The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore and the United Kingdom, where Butterfield offers specialized financial services. Banking services comprise deposit, cash management and lending solutions for individual, business and institutional clients. Wealth management services are composed of trust, private banking, asset management and custody. In Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Guernsey, Butterfield offers both banking and wealth management. In The Bahamas, Singapore and Switzerland, Butterfield offers select wealth management services. In the UK, Butterfield offers residential property lending. In Jersey, Butterfield offers select banking and wealth management services.

