Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NTB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that NTB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $39.28, the dividend yield is 4.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NTB was $39.28, representing a -5.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.36 and a 42.22% increase over the 52 week low of $27.62.

NTB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG). NTB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.27. Zacks Investment Research reports NTB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.07%, compared to an industry average of 28.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ntb Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NTB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NTB as a top-10 holding:

Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select International ETF (DINT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DINT with an decrease of -10.7% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NTB at 5.72%.

