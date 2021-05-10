Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 11, 2021

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NTB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NTB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $40.14, the dividend yield is 4.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NTB was $40.14, representing a -2.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.36 and a 119.95% increase over the 52 week low of $18.25.

NTB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK). NTB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.96. Zacks Investment Research reports NTB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.03%, compared to an industry average of 18.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NTB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.