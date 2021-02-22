Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 23, 2021

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NTB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NTB has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NTB was $33.77, representing a -4.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.50 and a 145.42% increase over the 52 week low of $13.76.

NTB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Royal Bank Of Canada (RY). NTB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.9. Zacks Investment Research reports NTB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.93%, compared to an industry average of .2%.

