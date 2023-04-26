Bank of N T Butterfield & Son (NTB) Declares $0.44 Dividend

Bank of N T Butterfield & Son said on April 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.76 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023 will receive the payment on May 22, 2023.

At the current share price of $24.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.14%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.26%, the lowest has been 2.89%, and the highest has been 11.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.36 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.39 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 405 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of N T Butterfield & Son. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 9.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTB is 0.34%, a decrease of 17.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.61% to 48,292K shares. The put/call ratio of NTB is 1.71, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.96% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bank of N T Butterfield & Son is 39.17. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 58.96% from its latest reported closing price of 24.64.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bank of N T Butterfield & Son is 611MM, an increase of 7.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.95.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Davis Selected Advisers holds 3,271K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,427K shares, representing a decrease of 4.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTB by 16.23% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,877K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors holds 2,396K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,537K shares, representing a decrease of 5.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTB by 16.28% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 1,809K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,772K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTB by 16.24% over the last quarter.

Rovida Advisors holds 1,793K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank of N T Butterfield & Son Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Butterfield is a full-service bank and wealth manager headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, providing services to clients from Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey and Jersey, where its principal banking operations are located, and The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore and the United Kingdom, where Butterfield offers specialized financial services. Banking services comprise deposit, cash management and lending solutions for individual, business and institutional clients. Wealth management services are composed of trust, private banking, asset management and custody. In Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Guernsey, Butterfield offers both banking and wealth management. In The Bahamas, Singapore and Switzerland, Butterfield offers select wealth management services. In the UK, Butterfield offers residential property lending. In Jersey, Butterfield offers select banking and wealth management services.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.