Bank of Montreal's quarterly profit rises on higher interest income

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal BMO.TOreported a rise in its first-quarter profit on Tuesday, as customers paid more on their loans to lenders in a high interest rate environment.

The bank reported a quarterly net income of C$1.29 billion ($956.2 million), or C$1.73 per share, compared with C$133 million, or 14 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. ($1 = 1.3491 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

