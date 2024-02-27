News & Insights

Bank of Montreal's quarterly profit rises on higher interest income

February 27, 2024 — 06:06 am EST

Written by Pritam Biswas for Reuters ->

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal BMO.TOreported a rise in its first-quarter profit on Tuesday, as customers paid more on their loans to lenders in a high interest rate environment.

The bank reported a quarterly net income of C$1.29 billion ($956.2 million), or C$1.73 per share, compared with C$133 million, or 14 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. ($1 = 1.3491 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

