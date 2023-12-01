News & Insights

US Markets
BMO

Bank of Montreal's quarterly profit falls on higher rainy-day funds

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

December 01, 2023 — 06:24 am EST

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters ->

Adds details and background throughout

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal BMO.TO reported a fall in its fourth-quarter profit on Friday, as higher provisions for potential credit defaults offset gains from a rise in its interest income.

The lender built up its provisions for credit losses (PCLs) as gloomy economic conditions prompted caution. PCLs at the bank surged to C$446 million, from C$226 million a year earlier.

Canada has been on the brink of slipping into a recession, underscoring the impact of the Bank of Canada's aggressive rate hikes on its economy.

However, the hikes have allowed banks to charge higher rates and boost their net interest income - the difference between what banks earn on loans and pay out on deposits.

Bank of Montreal reported a quarterly net income of C$1.62 billion ($1.20 billion), or C$2.06 per share, compared with C$4.48 billion, or C$6.51 per share, a year earlier.

Net interest income at the lender rose 31% to C$4.94 billion in the quarter from a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3527 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BMO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.