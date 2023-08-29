Bank of Montreal's quarterly profit falls on higher bad loan provisions

Corrects to add currency symbol in paragraph 2

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal BMO.TO on Tuesday reported a decline in third-quarter profit as the Canadian lender set aside more rainy-day funds to cover potential losses from loan defaults.

The bank reported adjusted net income of C$2.04 billion ($1.50 billion), or C$2.78 per share, in the three months ended July 31, compared with C$2.13 billion, or C$3.09 apiece, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3609 Canadian dollars)

