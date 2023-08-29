News & Insights

US Markets
BMO

Bank of Montreal's quarterly profit falls on higher bad loan provisions

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

August 29, 2023 — 05:34 am EDT

Written by Pritam Biswas for Reuters ->

Corrects to add currency symbol in paragraph 2

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal BMO.TO on Tuesday reported a decline in third-quarter profit as the Canadian lender set aside more rainy-day funds to cover potential losses from loan defaults.

The bank reported adjusted net income of C$2.04 billion ($1.50 billion), or C$2.78 per share, in the three months ended July 31, compared with C$2.13 billion, or C$3.09 apiece, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3609 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Pritam.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BMO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.