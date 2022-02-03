Bank of Montreal to bring bankers back to offices on Monday

TORONTO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal BMO.TO will begin bringing employees in its investment and corporate banking unit back to offices on Monday, a spokesperson confirmed to Reuters late on Wednesday.

It is the first major Canadian lender to set a concrete return-to-office date following the lifting of COVID restrictions in Ontario, the country's most populous province and home to its five biggest banks.

The timetable for a return to bank premises will differ by groups, teams and geographies, the spokesperson for Canada's fourth-biggest bank said by email.

Bloomberg reported the plans on Wednesday.

Most of Canada's major banks put their return-to-office plans on hold late last year following the resurgence of the Omicron variant.

Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO, the country's biggest lender, will also vary its return-to-office plans by business and region, and will continue to allow rapid testing as an alternative to vaccinations, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO and Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO said they have not updated their plans.

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by Mark Porter)

