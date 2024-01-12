Bank of Montreal to become primary dealer in UK bonds

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Canada's Bank of Montreal BMO.TO will become a primary dealer in British government bonds, servicing retail customers, from Monday onwards, the UK Debt Management Office said on Friday.

Bank of Montreal's London branch also intends in due course to become a primary participant in auctions of short-dated sterling Treasury bills, the DMO said.

Bank of Montreal's appointment takes the number of primary dealers in British government bonds - also known as gilt-edged market makers (GEMMs) - to 18, most of which, unlike Bank of Montreal, also serve larger wholesale customers.

Other Canadian banks which act as GEMMs include Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO and Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO.

Britain's government is on track to issue 237.3 billion pounds ($302.9 billion) of bonds during the 2023/24 financial year.

($1 = 0.7833 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William James)

