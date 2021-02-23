Bank of Montreal, Scotiabank beat profit expectations, anticipate recovery

By Nichola Saminather

TORONTO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal BMO.TO and Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO (Scotiabank) kicked off Canadian lenders' first-quarter results on Tuesday by beating expectations as they set aside less capital than anticipated to cover bad loans.

Both banks also posted higher profits from a year earlier driven by strong earnings growth in capital markets and wealth management, helping offset more muted increases in their Canadian units and a decline in Scotiabank's international business.

Canada's third- and fourth-biggest lenders, which, like the rest of the industry, have so far avoided a jump in pandemic-driven bad loans thanks to a raft of assistance measures, were optimistic for the rest of 2021.

The Canadian economy "is expected to rebound strongly in subsequent quarters as vaccines become more widely available and restrictions are relaxed," Bank of Montreal (BMO) said in a shareholder report.

While the U.S. recovery has slowed, the passage of a support bill late last year, "will likely propel the expansion forward," it said.

Although many of Scotiabank's Latin American markets saw the impact of the pandemic later than North America, it too cited a "favourable macroeconomic outlook" as a driver of lower provisions for credit losses, particularly overseas.

A recovery in net interest margins (NIM), by 6 basis points in Canada and 17 in the United States, following several quarters of stagnation, also helped BMO beat expectations. Scotiabank's international banking NIM also rose 6 basis points, but its Canadian NIM was flat.

Loan impairments climbed in some of Scotiabank's overseas retail markets, notably Peru where payment deferrals expired, offsetting year-on-year declines in Canada and elsewhere.

BMO also saw increases in bad loans from a year ago, driven largely by a surge in retail impairments, although they improved from the prior quarter.

BMO reported adjusted income of C$3.06 a share versus analyst expectations of C$2.05. Scotiabank's was C$1.88, compared with estimates of C$1.57.

($1 = 1.2615 Canadian dollars)

