Bank of Montreal Reveals Rise In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$4.76 billion, or C$7.13 per share. This compares with C$1.30 billion, or C$1.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Bank of Montreal reported adjusted earnings of C$2.19 billion or C$3.23 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 53.3% to C$9.32 billion from C$6.08 billion last year.

Bank of Montreal earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$4.76 Bln. vs. C$1.30 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$7.13 vs. C$1.91 last year. -Revenue (Q2): C$9.32 Bln vs. C$6.08 Bln last year.

