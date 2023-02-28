Markets
Bank of Montreal Reveals Retreat In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$247 million, or C$0.30 per share. This compares with C$2.93 billion, or C$4.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Bank of Montreal reported adjusted earnings of C$2.27 million or C$3.22 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.2% to C$6.47 billion from C$7.72 billion last year.

Bank of Montreal earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$247 Mln. vs. C$2.93 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$0.30 vs. C$4.43 last year. -Revenue (Q1): C$6.47 Bln vs. C$7.72 Bln last year.

