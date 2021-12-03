Bank of Montreal Reports Rise In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at C$2.16 billion, or C$3.23 per share. This compares with C$1.58 billion, or C$2.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Bank of Montreal reported adjusted earnings of C$2.23 billion or C$3.33 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.7% to C$6.57 billion from C$5.99 billion last year.

Bank of Montreal earnings at a glance:

