Bank of Montreal quarterly profit rises on higher interest income

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

May 24, 2023 — 06:08 am EDT

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters ->

May 24 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal's BMO.TO second-quarter profit jumped as higher interest rates shored up the lender's net interest income, the Canadian bank said on Wednesday.

Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$2.22 billion ($1.65 billion), or C$2.93 per share, for the three months ended April 30, compared with C$2.19 billion, or C$3.23 a share, a year earlier

($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
