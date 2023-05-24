Bank of Montreal quarterly profit rises on higher interest income

May 24 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal's BMO.TO second-quarter profit jumped as higher interest rates shored up the lender's net interest income, the Canadian bank said on Wednesday.

Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$2.22 billion ($1.65 billion), or C$2.93 per share, for the three months ended April 30, compared with C$2.19 billion, or C$3.23 a share, a year earlier

($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)

