US Markets
BMO

Bank of Montreal quarterly profit jumps 33%

Contributor
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Bank of Montreal reported a 33% rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as strength in its wealth management and capital markets businesses helped offset higher loan-loss provisions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal BMO.TO reported a 33% rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as strength in its wealth management and capital markets businesses helped offset higher loan-loss provisions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net income attributable to equity holders of the bank rose to C$1.58 billion ($1.22 billion), or C$2.37 per share, in the fourth quarter, from C$1.19 billion, or C$1.78 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2976 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; (within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3583);))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BMO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular