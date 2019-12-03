US Markets

Bank of Montreal quarterly profit drops 30%

Contributor
C Nivedita Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Bank of Montreal reported a nearly 30% drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday, hit by a restructuring charge.

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal BMO.TO reported a nearly 30% drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday, hit by a restructuring charge.

Canada's fourth-largest lender said net income fell to C$1.19 billion ($894.67 million), or C$1.78 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31, from C$1.69 billion, or C$2.57 per share, a year earlier. https://reut.rs/2DI7ge5

On an adjusted basis, the company earned C$2.43 per share.

($1 = 1.3301 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6749 9246;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular