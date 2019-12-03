Markets
Bank of Montreal Q4 adjusted earnings of C$2.43 per share

(RTTNews) - Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at C$1.19 billion, or C$1.78 per share. This compares with C$1.70 billion, or C$2.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Bank of Montreal reported adjusted earnings of C$1.61 billion or C$2.43 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to C$6.09 billion from C$5.89 billion last year.

Bank of Montreal earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): C$1.61 Bln. vs. C$1.53 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$2.43 vs. C$2.32 last year. -Revenue (Q4): C$6.09 Bln vs. C$5.89 Bln last year.

